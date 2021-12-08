Posted: Dec 08, 2021 6:35 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2021 6:35 AM

Tom Davis

After voting against the House Amendment to S. 610, the Sequestration, PAYGO, and Debt Limit Package,Congressman Markwayne Mullin issued a statement saying, “This package does nothing but pave the way for more reckless spending from the Democrats and it is unacceptable that they have chosen funding their socialist wish list over Medicare.” ​'

Congressman Kervin Hern said, “All this could have been avoided had Speaker Pelosi written a budget this spring. Not only did she fail to draft a budget, she instructed her Budget Committee Chairman not to even attempt it. Every crisis in our nation’s capital can be traced back to the budget.”