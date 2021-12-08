Posted: Dec 08, 2021 7:32 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2021 7:32 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Amazon Web Services had a widespread outtage due to issues with their cloud servers on Tuesday, causing problems on many different parts of the internet.

Amazon encountered issues with deliveries, Alexa and Ring doorbells were down, and KWONTV.com's streaming provider, BlueFrame Tech, had issues because of the outage.

Due to that issue, both the Bartlesville High and Pawhuska High basketball double-headers were not able to be streamed to KWONTV.com or KPGMTV.com. Both videos were available on our KWON-KYFM-KRIG and KPGM Facebook page.

By late Tuesday night the issue was resolved, and AWS was back to operating normally.