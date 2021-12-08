Posted: Dec 08, 2021 9:18 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2021 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department and Chief Tracy Roles receive Agency Verification Accreditation from the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (OLEAP).

OLEAP Chairperson Kevin McCullough says it was an honor to give the award to Chief Roles and the BPD. McCullough says Chief Roles and his crew lead the way when it comes to accountability, transparency and professionalism. He says it was an honor to present this award to the BPD because of its tremendous leadership.

McCullough says the accreditation program provides Oklahoma law enforcement agencies with an avenue to demonstrate that they meet commonly accepted standards and best practices for efficient and effective operations. He says law enforcement executives who seek verification through OLEAP's program have had their written policies and procedures evaluated to ensure that they meet all statutory requirements.

OLEAP is endorsed by the Council on Law Enforcement Education & Training, the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group, the Oklahoma Municipal League, and the City Management Association of Oklahoma.

Chief Roles received the honor on behalf of the BPD during this week’s Bartlesville City Council meeting.