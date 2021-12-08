News
Posted: Dec 08, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2021 10:19 AM
2021 Christmas Crawl to Benefit Hot Street Party
Garrett Giles
It’s not too late to purchase your tickets for Young Professionals of Bartlesville’s 2021 Christmas Crawl.
The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, with everything kicking off at Platinum Cigar Company, 314 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville, at 7:00 p.m. Check-in will start at 6:40.
Get in the holiday spirit at:
- Platinum Cigar Company
- Cooper and Mill Brewery
- Crossing 2nd
- Angelos Tavern
The evening will be full of festive fun with:
- Raffle drawing
- 50/50 drawing
- Prize for the ugliest sweater
- Prize for most festive Christmas attire
- Elf-on-the-shelf scavenger hunt
- Food Trucks
- Plenty of drink specials
You must be 21 to attend. Tickets cost $20. All proceeds go directly to 2022’s Hot Street Party, an event that raises money for a local charity making a difference in the community.
