Posted: Dec 08, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2021 10:19 AM

Garrett Giles

It’s not too late to purchase your tickets for Young Professionals of Bartlesville’s 2021 Christmas Crawl.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, with everything kicking off at Platinum Cigar Company, 314 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville, at 7:00 p.m. Check-in will start at 6:40.

Get in the holiday spirit at :

Platinum Cigar Company

Cooper and Mill Brewery

Crossing 2nd

Angelos Tavern

The evening will be full of festive fun with :

Raffle drawing

50/50 drawing

Prize for the ugliest sweater

Prize for most festive Christmas attire

Elf-on-the-shelf scavenger hunt

Food Trucks

Plenty of drink specials

You must be 21 to attend. Tickets cost $20. All proceeds go directly to 2022’s Hot Street Party, an event that raises money for a local charity making a difference in the community.

More ticket information can be found here.