Posted: Dec 08, 2021 10:29 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2021 10:29 AM

Garrett Giles

Chris Gailey American Legion will host the annual Christmas Parade in Ochelata on Thursday.

Line-up starts at 5:00 p.m. at Ochelata’s ballfields with the parade stepping off at 6:00 p.m.

You can listen to a live broadcast of the parade on Real Country KRIG 104.9 on Thursday evening courtesy of Totel CSI, Totah Communications, Bartnet IP, Danielle Weaver State Farm Agency, Blue Star Sales, Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative, and Kyle Martin –Top Notch Entertainment.