Posted: Dec 08, 2021 1:02 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2021 1:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Gorman Construction has been tapped to complete construction on the voter approved teen area at the Bartlesville Public Library at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue.

Mayor Dale Copeland talked about the project before the Bartlesville City Council approved the bid award during a meeting Monday. Copeland said one of the capital projects for the library is to build a portion of the second floor to be utilized as a teen area. He said the library was originally designed structurally many years ago to accommodate a second floor, but it wasn't done at the time. He added that this project is part of that original vision.

The project includes installing wood joists and decking to cover approximately 700 square feet of the southeast portion of the second floor, utilizing beams installed with the original library construction.

Work on the project is expected to start late next month and should take about 120 days to complete.

Photo courtesy: City Beat