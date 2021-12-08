Posted: Dec 08, 2021 1:56 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2021 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

One year ago, President Joe Biden said COVID-19 vaccines wouldn't be mandatory. That has since changed and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, along with Attorney General John O'Connor is fighting the Biden Administration against these mandates. Biden has attempted to force these vaccines against federal employees, businesses with more than 100 employees, health care workers and others.

Stitt says that is why he is fighting for Oklahoman's and their chance to make their own decision on getting the vaccine.

O'Connor believes it is unfair for people to sacrifice both their paycheck and their religious beliefs in order to get the vaccine, hence the reason they are taking the Biden Administration to court.

Many of these lawsuits being brought against the Biden Administration are still held up in court.