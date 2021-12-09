Posted: Dec 09, 2021 10:09 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2021 10:09 AM

Ty Loftis

Employees with the City of Bartlesville were recognized for their hard work throughout the years on Tuesday at a ceremony at the Bartlesville Community Center. This is an event held each year to honor employees serving five years or more, in those increments.

Senior Administrative Assistant with the Bartlesville Fire Department, Beverly Robinson just completed her 40th year working for the City. Her son, Broderick Guise, who is a Fire Captain, received recognition for his 20 years of service. Human Resource Director Laura Sanders had the following to say:

We have 995 combined years of service that we are honoring this year. In this day and age, you can expect an employee, not specific to municipalities but in general, to stay about three years before moving on. So that really is remarkable.”

Fire Training Officer Eric Munday and Parks Department Equipment Operator Chris Banther were honored for serving the City 30 years and Water Utilities Meter Technician George Stroud, along with Police Captain Jay Hastings and Deputy Police Chief Rocky Bevard have served the City for 35 years.