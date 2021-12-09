Posted: Dec 09, 2021 1:23 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2021 1:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Cooper & Mill Brew Co. is showcasing the work of local photographers through “Pic the Ville,” an Oklahoma-themed photography contest. Photographers have until December 15 to submit their work at pictheville.com for a chance to win $600 in cash prizes as well as having their featured in the exhibit.

“This contest will help bring the Bartlesville photography community together, promote the art of photography and encourage new photographers,” said Examiner-Enterprise photographer Andy Dossett, who created the contest. “This will be a great way to enjoy photography in person instead of just online.”

The competition is open to all ages and experience levels.

Photographs from 20 finalists will be displayed at the brewery in January where patrons will receive a voting token for each drink purchased and use it to choose the People’s Choice image. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will be chosen by a panel of judges that include award-winning photographers from Bartlesville and throughout the country.

“There are so many talented photographers in this area and I’m excited to see the work of both professionals and amateurs,” said Amanda Stratford, owner of Amanda Stratford Photography, one of the contest judges. “I’ve peeked at a few submissions already and can guarantee the images on display at Cooper & Mill will be inspiring for photographers and non-photographers alike.”

The winners and unveiling of the photo of the year will be 7:00 p.m. January 28th at Cooper & Mill Brew Co., 200 S. Dewey Avenue.