Posted: Dec 09, 2021 2:07 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2021 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall Police Department is investigating a burglary in which several items were taken on the corner of fifth street and Birch Ave. If anyone has information or know where the missing property is, you are asked to call the Barnsdall Police Department at 918-847-2285. You can remain anonymous if you wish, but the department asks that you stay aware and call the police if you see anything fishy taking place.

The Barnsdall Police Department has also noticed people taking residence in camper trailers and living there. They want to remind the public that that is illegal in the city limits and a citation could be issued. The only place in Barnsdall to legally utilize an RV within Barnsdall is the RV Park along Main Street.