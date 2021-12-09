Posted: Dec 09, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2021 2:22 PM

Max Gross

An incarcerated man in the Washington County Jail picked up felony charges on Thursday. Dalton Taylor, who was convicted of manslaughter at trial in Washington County earlier this year, was charged with a felony count of conspiracy.

According to an affidavit, Taylor attempted to organize a drop of methamphetamine and marijuana at the Washington County Courthouse. The alleged incident occurred on November 7. Taylor instructed a man to bring the drugs and place them behind the railing of the courthouse elevator so that Taylor could bring them back to the Washington County Jail.

The alleged incident coincided with Taylor’s sentencing date. He was convicted of manslaughter for shooting and killing Daniel Speck in July 2019. Taylor is slated to serve 26 years in the department of corrections. The new charge is punishable with up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Taylor is not eligible to post bond in the new case.