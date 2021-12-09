Posted: Dec 09, 2021 3:47 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2021 3:47 PM

Max Gross

A federal indictment has been returned against a New York man accused of committing a rape in Bartlesville. Yakir Zofi was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Zofi, who is also an Israeli national, is charged with raping a victim on Nov. 14, 2021. The FBI and Bartlesville Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Harder is prosecuting the case.

No further details are available at this time.