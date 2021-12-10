Posted: Dec 10, 2021 10:49 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2021 10:49 AM

Ty Loftis

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be teaming up with local law enforcement agencies across the nation beginning next Wednesday for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that if you plan on drinking alcohol during the holiday season, plan ahead to get a safe ride home. The Sheriff’s Office says this operation to combat impaired driving will be conducted in a fair manner.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Runs through the end of the year.