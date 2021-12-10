Posted: Dec 10, 2021 12:05 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2021 1:28 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council will revisit its memorandum of understanding with First Christian Church in an upcoming special meeting.

The lease and possible donation of the church facility to the City of Bartlesville was tabled by the Council last Monday. Mayor Dale Copeland says they have been offered the space but there is plenty of questions surrounding the item. He says they are going to pursue the idea.

While the Bartlesville City Council tabled this item earlier in the week, Mayor Copeland said they did authorize staff to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) to look at the need for that type of facility in terms of an activity/convention center. He says the RFP would explore what that area would look like and if it would fit the needs of the City.

First Christian Church is located at Osage and 6th/Silas Street near the Bartlesville Community Center. Copeland says the City of Bartlesville appreciates First Christian Church. He says they will see what this space develops into.

Action may be taken to award a bid for clean water effluent reuse pipeline and outfall cascade as well. That will be considered before the Council moves to the First Floor Conference Room for a workshop. Then an OMAG Recognition Training will be presented to the Council.

The special meeting will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at noon in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.