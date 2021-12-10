Posted: Dec 10, 2021 12:59 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2021 1:25 PM

Garrett Giles

A police chase near Caney ends in the arrest of a Wellsville, Kansas man.

According to a report from the Caney Police Department, an officer spotted a suspicious vehicle in the northwest part of town late Thursday night. The vehicle nearly struck the officer’s patrol unit, sparking an initial low speed chase northbound on County Road 1300.

The vehicle traveled to U.S. 166 Highway crossing the center line several times before heading east to the Highway 75 junction. The pursuit reached top speeds of approximately 70 mph on the highway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit.

The vehicle then exited Highway 75 onto County Road 2700. At County Road 2400 the vehicle turned west onto a county road and stopped after approximately one-half mile.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old, Raven Maley, of Wellsville, was then arrested without incident. Maley was transported to the Montgomery County Jail facing several charges, including felony fleeing/attempts to elude, driving on left side of roadway prohibited, and driving under influence of alcohol or drugs.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.