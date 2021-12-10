Posted: Dec 10, 2021 2:00 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2021 2:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech's Student Opportunity Night will take place at Nowata High School (NHS).

This event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6:00 p.m. in Room 117 at NHS, 707 W. Osage Avenue. Adult Outreach and Enrollment Specialist Randall Jones will be on site to talk about the programs Tri County Tech has to offer. Jones will talk about opportunities for financial assistance for adults provided by the Cherokee Nation, too. You can get paid to further your education and career.

For more information, call Jones at 918.331.3269, or send an email to Randall.Jones@tricountytech.edu.