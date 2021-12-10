Posted: Dec 10, 2021 2:55 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2021 2:55 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced in a press release on Friday that it is recommending the Pfizer COVID-19 booster for Oklahomans ages 16 and 17. This follows the Centers for Disease Control announcing that an emergency use authorization has been expanded to include this age group.

OSDH Interim Commissioner Keith Reed said in a statement, “We applaud the decision to make this booster dose available to more Oklahomans, and have the inventory on hand now to immediately begin administering to anyone ages 16 and older.”

The COVID-19 booster is available to all adults as well. It does not matter which does you previously received. A person is eligible for the booster six months after receiving the primary two-dose vaccine.

Reed also said that he encourages all Oklahomans to get the booster of primary if they haven’t already to ensure peace of mind around the holidays.