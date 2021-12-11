Posted: Dec 11, 2021 7:58 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2021 9:19 PM

Tom Davis

Dewey's 34th annual night-time "Red, White & Blue Christmas"parade on Saturday was a big hit with colorful floats and the streets lined with onlookers to watch the nearly 70 entries pass along the route.

The Grand Marshal was former mayor Jim Eppler and his wife Ruby.

Among the floats were the police and first responders from the local area with police cars, fire trucks and emergency vehicles.

The Dewey High School Marching Band was one of the main highlights along with the Roundup Club and the Oldies-n-Goodies Car Club

The parade was broadcast on KWON AM 1400- FM 93.3 and 95.1 and seen on KWONTV.com . The parade coverage was brought to you by: Bartnet IP, Doenges Family of Autos, Paul's Wrecker Service, Medicalodges of Dewey, Watters Heat and Air, Lujuana Duncan Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance, Regent Bank, Popkess Pharmacy, Hays Awning, LPL Painting and Company, Arvest Bank, Sabores, Sippin' Sweet and Heavenly Touch Cleaning Service.

SOME OF THE HIGHLIGHTS