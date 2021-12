Posted: Dec 13, 2021 11:35 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2021 11:38 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) staff members teach sessions at a conference in southwest Missouri.

WCEM Director Kary Cox (pictured right) and Deputy Director Melissa Mayes (pictured below) provided breakout sessions in Branson. These sessions focused on disaster deployment, media relations and social media, and hazard awareness for grow operations.

The conference is attended by public safety professionals from Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Photo courtesy: Washington County Emergency Management