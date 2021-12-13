Posted: Dec 13, 2021 1:10 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2021 1:19 PM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army Shield Club AFTER-SCHOOL Program is currently enrolling new students.

The program is free and serves the Bartlesville Public School area from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If interested, you can complete the form here and contact the Salvation Army at 918.336.6454, extension: 104.

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville is located at 101 N. Bucy Avenue.