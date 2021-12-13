News
Salvation Army After School Program Enrollment Opens
The Salvation Army Shield Club AFTER-SCHOOL Program is currently enrolling new students.
The program is free and serves the Bartlesville Public School area from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
If interested, you can complete the form here and contact the Salvation Army at 918.336.6454, extension: 104.
The Salvation Army of Bartlesville is located at 101 N. Bucy Avenue.
