Posted: Dec 13, 2021 2:10 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2021 2:17 PM

Garrett Giles

An agreement to work on private property in Washington County District 2 receives unanimous approval.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle says the work revolves around a drainage issue at a private residence at County Road 1400 where District 1 and 2 meet. Antle says the property owners have a driveway horn that has aged and collapsed. He says the property owners will purchase the horn.

Commissioner Antle says Washington County will address a cross drain on 3990 Road on out to the east. He says District 2 will pick up outside the scope of this project so that it is at least not delineated on the private property agreement.

District 1 will work in front of the property owner's house even though they live in District 2. Meanwhile, District 2 will work within its right of way onto the east of the project to facilitate drainage throughout the area.

The agreement was approved during the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday.

In addition to the approved agreement, Commissioner Mike Bouvier was appointed to serve as Chairman of the Washington County Public Facilities Authority in 2022. This is a position that Bouvier currently holds.

A claim for salary and benefits for Washington County Election Board Secretary for the month of November 2021 in the total amount of $4,911.98 would be approved. A Washington County Sheriff's Office report and/or verification for claims for Board of Prisoners for the month of November 2021 would be approved as well.