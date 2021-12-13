Posted: Dec 13, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2021 2:46 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after leaving the scene of an auto accident he cause while under the influence. Jorge Cortes appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday where he was charged with aggravated DUI, leaving the scene of accident and driving without a valid license.

Court documents allege that Cortes was operating his vehicle on Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville on Friday. Cortes allegedly struck a parked vehicle on the 1500 block of Johnstone Avenue and fled the scene. The defendant’s blood alcohol content was measured to be above .15 according to a state administered test.

Cortes had a previous conviction for transporting an open container in 2014. The defendant posted bond in that matter and appeared out of custody on Monday afternoon.