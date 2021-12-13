Posted: Dec 13, 2021 2:25 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2021 2:28 PM

The Washington County Health Department will be offering three free public walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming weeks:

Tuesday, December 14 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Jane Phillips Elementary School at 1500 S Rogers Ave.

Monday, December 27 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Washington County Health Department at 5121 SE Jacquelyn Lane

Tuesday, January 4 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Madison Middle School at 5900 Baylor Drive

First, second, and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available at each clinic.

Children ages 5 to 17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine but need a parent present or a consent form filled out in advance, and the Pfizer booster is available to those ages 16 to 17 starting six months after their second dose, again with parental permission.

Multiple-dose guidance :

Booster doses of Pfizer are available to those ages 16 and up, and booster doses of Moderna to those ages 18 and up, beginning six months after their second dose of those vaccines, or starting two months after their only dose of Johnson & Johnson.

There is a minimum 21-day waiting period between the first and second dose of Pfizer and a minimum 28-day waiting period between the first and second dose of Moderna.

Someone who received a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna at the November 16 clinic at Jane Phillips Elementary can get their second dose at any of the above clinics. Someone who received a first dose of Pfizer at the December 3 clinic at Madison Middle School can get their second dose at the December 27 or January 4 clinics. Someone who received a first dose of Moderna at the December 3 clinic at Madison Middle School can get their second dose at the January 4 clinic. Those who receive their first dose of Pfizer at the December 14 clinic at Jane Phillips can get their second dose at Madison on January 4. Those who receive their first dose of Moderna at any of the above clinics will need to arrange their second dose 28 or more days later at the county health department, a local pharmacy, or future public clinics.

COVID-19 vaccinations are not required, and the Bartlesville Public Schools district does not expect parents to solicit medical or vaccination advice from district staff. BPS staff urges parents with questions or concerns about vaccinations to contact a pediatrician. Some pediatricians and several local pharmacies offer vaccinations.

Questions regarding the above public vaccination clinics should be directed to the Washington County Health Department at 918.335.3005. Answers to frequently asked questions about vaccinations are available from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.