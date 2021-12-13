Posted: Dec 13, 2021 8:17 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2021 10:15 PM

Garrett Giles / Ty Loftis

A shooting occurred at a bar in Bartlesville leaving two dead on Monday evening with the suspect still on the loose.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles says the shooting took place at the Kickstand Saloon on the west side of Bartlesville around 8:30 p.m. Roles says there was an altercation inside the bar and a man pulled out a gun and fired shots.

One of the victims died on the way to the hospital. The other victim died at the hospital. He says one of the men that died was in his 30's, and the other was in his 20's.

Roles said the suspect left the scene on foot and is a black male and is between six foot and six foot three. He was also wearing a red top and is bald. Roles is confident they are close to finding the suspect.

You are asked to avoid the area. Call the police and do not confront the suspect if located.

We will have more when it becomes available.