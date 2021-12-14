Posted: Dec 14, 2021 9:03 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2021 9:03 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville is a rather unique community. We enjoy easy living and the benefits of knowing our neighbors. Simultaneously, we have the big city amenities and cultural activities that are typically only found in large cities, thanks to the contributions of our businesses and community members.

On COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, we spoke with Chris Batchelder from the Bartlesville Development Authority, which has been responsible for getting businesses and citizens to work side by side, hand in hand to create something special.

Many new businesses are coming to Bartlesville and all it takes is a drive around town to see Tropcal Smoothie Cafe, Scooters Coffee, Schlotsky's Deli, Bricktown Brewery and Jimmy's Egg being built or watch the stores being added to the old Kmart building on US-75.

Batchelder credits the hard work of David Wood and the staff at the BDA for having a special vision for seeing what will work in Bartlesville and how to facilitate it.

One good example of that vision, according to Batchelder, is the way the old Siemens building on the city's west side has been used. The BDA was able to purchase that building and use it for a landing pad for businesses to rent an set up shop while the are lokking of a permanent home. The businesses there have ranged from manufacturing to Apple Studios when they were in town to shoot the feature film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Batchelder would not tip his hand as to what the next big thing will be, but he did say they hope to use existing structures to add to our business community and he did not rule out some rather unique possible uses for parts of the Washington Park Mall.