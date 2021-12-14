Posted: Dec 14, 2021 1:34 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2021 1:34 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board held its monthly meeting on Monday evening and got a number of things accomplished.

The Board approved a few revisions to the handbook regarding a student’s use of drug, alcohol or tobacco products on campus grounds. Superintendent David Cash said the revenue for the month of November is down a little bit, but expects it to rebound in the coming months. He goes on to talk about a problem they recently discovered at the elementary school.

Cash added that the building they purchased from the City will house the after school program and that will begin January 4th.