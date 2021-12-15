Posted: Dec 15, 2021 9:47 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2021 9:50 AM

Garrett Giles

A campaign kickoff for House District 11 State Representative Wendi Stearman will be held soon.

The event will take place at the Bartlesville Community Center (BCC) on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. You can bring the whole family for a night full of hors d'oeuvres, hot cocoa, and Christmas songs by the Choir Company. Guest speakers include Senator Nathan Dahm, Rep. Tom Gann, and Rep. Sean Roberts.

A suggested donation of $20 per family would be appreciated. The BCC is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.

Hosts for the event are as follows :