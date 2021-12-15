News
Local News
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 9:47 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2021 9:50 AM
Campaign Kickoff for Rep. Stearman Set for Dec. 16
Garrett Giles
A campaign kickoff for House District 11 State Representative Wendi Stearman will be held soon.
The event will take place at the Bartlesville Community Center (BCC) on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. You can bring the whole family for a night full of hors d'oeuvres, hot cocoa, and Christmas songs by the Choir Company. Guest speakers include Senator Nathan Dahm, Rep. Tom Gann, and Rep. Sean Roberts.
A suggested donation of $20 per family would be appreciated. The BCC is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.
Hosts for the event are as follows:
- Mr. & Mrs. Ballard
- Mr. Shawn Barker
- Mr. & Mrs. Beffer
- Mr. & Mrs. Bolding
- Mr. & Mrs. Boman
- Mr. & Mrs. Calhoun
- Mr. & Mrs. Cook
- Mrs. Mary Ann Day
- Mrs. Mishela DeBoer
- Mr. & Mrs. Figueredo
- Mr. & Mrs. Fritts
- Mr. & Mrs. Hogan
- Mr. & Mrs. Kimmer
- Mr. & Mrs. King
- Mrs. Tammy Latham
- Mr. & Mrs. McCarty
- Mr. & Mrs. Murray
- Mr. Dan Nallon
- Mr. & Mrs. Roark
- Mr. & Mrs. Schaffner
- Mr. Herb Stevens
- Mr. & Mrs. Wagoner
- Mr. & Mrs. Yoder
« Back to News