Posted: Dec 15, 2021 10:53 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2021 10:59 AM

Garrett Giles

Police Chief Tracy Roles and Bartlesville Police Department staff will once again offer safe transportation between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. on New Year's Eve to anyone who might have enjoyed the holiday festivities a little too much.

The department provides the free service each year as part of its Arrive Safe Program.

"The goal of this event is to minimize impaired driving in our city," Roles said. "We want to do our part to help ensure that everyone arrives home safely after celebrating the holiday, so we hope people will take advantage of this offer in the interest of public safety."

If you have consumed alcohol, don't drive. Call dispatch at 918.338.4001, tell the dispatcher you want to take the chief up on the offer to arrive safe and give them your location. Roles or other BPD staff will come to your location and provide you with a safe ride home, within the Bartlesville City limits. There is no cost for this service.

For more information, contact Roles or Capt. Jay Hastings at 918.338.4050.