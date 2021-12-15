Posted: Dec 15, 2021 2:33 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2021 3:09 PM

Max Gross

A Tulsa man accused of shooting and killing two men at the Kickstand Saloon in Bartlesville appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. Gregory Rogers was presented with three felony charges based off a warrant.

Rogers was charged with possession of a firearm where alcohol is served, possession of a firearm after former conviction and one count of first degree murder with deliberate intent. Rogers will only be charged for the murder of Van Parson in Washington County.

Charges for the shooting death of Austin Standeford will likely be filed by the United State Attorney’s Office due to the victim being a member of a Native American tribe. Bartlesville Police chief Tracy Roles says tribal status was confirmed early in the process.

Witnesses say an argument took place at the bar between Rogers and the two victims. Parson was found behind the bar and Standeford was found in the fenced-in smoking area behind the establishment.

Bond for Rogers was set by warrant at $2,000,000. He is due back in court on January 7 for a felony status date.