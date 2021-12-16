Posted: Dec 16, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2021 10:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Spirit Church invites you to come out and enjoy the SpiritKIDS Christmas Walk.

Worship Pastor Spencer Smythe says this is one of the most unique experiences Spirit Church has ever done. He says the SpiritKIDS Christmas Walk is an awesome way to see and hear the Christmas story.

Smythe says talented artists from Spirit Church have painted scenes from the Christmas story. He says SpiritKIDS participated by narrating the story.

The SpiritKIDS Christmas Walk can be viewed on the south lawn of Spirit Church located at 2121 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville any evening from 5:30 to 7:30 until Christmas Eve. All you need to bring is a smart phone and download the Spirit Church app.

Below is Pastor Jason Fullerton explaining the SpiritKIDS Christmas Walk as well.