Posted: Dec 16, 2021 3:44 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2021 3:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Christmas comes early to good boys and girls at the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

38 families received Christmas gifts at the WCSO in Bartlesville on Thursday evening. Sheriff Scott Owen says they gave presents to 102 children this year. He says they were able to give out toys, shoes, bedding and mattresses, and much more.

Approximately $14,000 worth of gifts were given to Washington County families in need. Sheriff Owen says this would not be possible without a generous community. He says they had a bountiful year thanks to you.

Sheriff Owen says the citizens of Washington County do what Oklahomans do best, and that is stepping up to the plate when people are in need.

The WCSO staff was also praised by Sheriff Owen. He says the WCSO would not be what it is without their wonderful staff. He says he is proud of the people he works with every day.

Administrative staff, jailers, reserve officers, deputies and report staff all chipped in to make the WCSO Christmas party for families in need a special occasion. Sheriff Owen says they purchased all the gifts and wrapped them with numerous volunteer groups. He says everyone that helped out is appreciated.

The WCSO's holiday outreach efforts started roughly 15 years ago. Sheriff Owen says they love seeing this program grow. He says they will carry on the tradition in the years to come.