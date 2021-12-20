Posted: Dec 20, 2021 5:52 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2021 8:03 AM

Tom Davis

It’s the 21st annual Green Country Christmas Giveaway, with more than $40,000 in cash and prizes, and the finale is Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 9am on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1, KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9, and KPGM 1500/99!

Tune in to KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 at 8:30am at Dorea Potter and Tom Davis present the rules of the giveaway and describe the prizes up for grabs!

Get your green and red tickets organized so you can quickly check them to see if you've won!

You can listen from your homes, business, car, or wherever you are shopping. You do not have to be at one specific location. You will have 1 minute 40 seconds to call the stations to claim the major prizes. A station representative will go to you wherever you are to verify the winning ticket. If the time limit goes by without a phone call, or the winning ticket is not correct, then new numbers will be drawn for the major prizes.