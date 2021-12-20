Posted: Dec 20, 2021 10:33 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2021 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville and volunteers delivers Angel Tree gifts to nearly 400 local children.

The 2021 Angel Tree Distribution wrapped up on Saturday in the Bartlesville area. Captain Ian Carr told Bartlesville Radio in late-November that they would begin organizing and strategizing for the Angel Tree program on Monday, Dec. 6. He said the program is a great way to give families in need the gifts their kiddos are hoping to receive for Christmas. They even received a meal for the holiday.

Everyone that purchased a gift or gave of their time to volunteer over the weekend was thanked by the Salvation Army staff. They say they are proud to be part of such a wonderful, giving community.

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville is located at 101 N. Bucy Ave.

Photo courtesy: Salvation Army of Bartlesville