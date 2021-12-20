Posted: Dec 20, 2021 1:20 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2021 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

A few months ago, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts had talked about the possibility of the county getting machines filled with hydrochloric acid that would eliminate 99.9 percent of the coronavirus. At Monday’s Board meeting, Roberts informed the commissioners that those machines were ready to be distributed.

Roberts hopes to begin transporting the substance to schools, churches and county buildings by Tuesday. They have been using these machines in the past, the only difference is the county will be making the substance now.