Posted: Dec 20, 2021 1:54 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2021 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said the State Department of Health is still not showing COVID-19 case numbers in communities that have five cases or fewer.

Roberts said that for whatever reason, the State can report numbers in communities who have at least six cases, but in some situations a town might be reporting zero cases when in reality it could have up to five. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney explains why this dangerous for small, rural communities.

The State Department of Health is looking to fix this problem. At last week’s meeting, they said it would take two weeks to fix.