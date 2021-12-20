Posted: Dec 20, 2021 3:23 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2021 4:19 PM

A request for allocation of alcoholic beverage tax in Washington County receives approval.

The Washington County Commissioners approved to allocate $22,062 worth of alcoholic beverage tax in their meeting on Monday morning. The funds will be distributed evenly among the town and cities throughout the County.

A reconciliation from the Washington County Court Clerk for the month of November in an amount over $1.42-million would be approved. The Court Clerk's Management and Preservation report for November would be approved as well. The end balance of that report came in at $46,918.

Washington County offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24 for the Christmas holiday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office will operate as normal. County staff will resume normal duties on Monday, Dec. 27.