Posted: Dec 20, 2021 3:47 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2021 3:47 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man is in trouble again after being arrested over the weekend on two felony counts. Stoney Bowlin appeared via videoconference at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of domestic assault and battery and bringing contraband into jail or a penal institution.

As Dalton Taylor was being sentenced in early November on manslaughter charges, a suspicious package was found in the courthouse elevator. The package contained over seven grams of marijuana, two grams of methamphetamine, several matches and a matchbox strike pad.

A probable cause afidavit says Bowlin was seen making several trips up and down the elevator during Taylor’s sentencing trial. During a phone call two days before the sentencing trial, the caller identified himself as, “D.”

“D” and Bowlin had a conversation about another person, ”JT” to contact to make, “the deal.” The following day, the two talk again and “D” tells Bowlin to place, “it” in the middle and he would walk straight to it when he got in the elevator.

Bowlin never faced charges in the 2019 manslaughter case, but he did turn himself into police. He is facing a $50,000 bond in this matter.

On Saturday morning, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 511 NW Larchmont Dr. Upon arrival, officers arrested Bowlin and escorted him to the police car. The female victim, who identified herself as the former girlfriend, alleges that Bowlin punched her in the left cheek. Bond in this case is set at $10,000 on the condition he has no contact with the alleged victim.

He is next due in court on January 7th at 9 a.m.