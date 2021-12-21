Posted: Dec 21, 2021 1:00 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2021 1:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, and trash collection days will be altered over the next two weeks due to the upcoming holidays.

Office/service closures

City offices, including City Hall, Bartlesville Public Library and Bartlesville Area History Museum, will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled, with no interruptions.

Trash collection

There will be no trash collection on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Friday customers will instead have their trash collected on Wednesday of both weeks, on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29. Trash must be at the collection point no later than 6 a.m. on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 for collection.

Recycling

The City-owned recycle center, located at 10th Street and Virginia Avenue, will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. (The center is closed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and weekends.)