Posted: Dec 21, 2021 1:41 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2021 1:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners have been looking for a way to renovate the courthouse for several years now and thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, that dream may finally be a reality.

The Board will use 10.75 million dollars to construct an annex in Pawhuska. District One Commissioner Randall Jones said no design plans have been looked at yet and they could be changed from what they have looked at in years past.

Monday's motion was to move forward with finding architects and begin drawing up plans for the new annex.