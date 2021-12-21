Posted: Dec 21, 2021 2:14 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2021 2:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Community Center will be hosting, “The Simon and Garfunkel Story to start 2022. The concert-styled theater show is the second in a sequence of Broadway in Bartlesville series that describes the journey of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

It gives the story from the beginning when they first started out as Tom and Jerry up until they became one of the most well-known music groups in the 1960s before ultimately splitting up in 1970. The show ends with the famous concert the duo performed in Central Park in 1981 in which more than 500,000 fans attended.

The event takes place on Wednesday, January 19th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling 918-337-2787 or by visiting bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.