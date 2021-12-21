Posted: Dec 21, 2021 3:40 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2021 3:40 PM

Garrett Giles

The Boys & Girls Club is ready to receive property in Dewey.

It was announced in the Dewey City Council meeting on Monday night that the Boys & Girls Club is ready to receive property in town. City Manager Kevin Trease says the City of Dewey will look to transfer property they received from Washington County to the non-profit in an upcoming meeting. He says they are ready to move forward.

Trease says he has the quit claim deed for City Attorney Cana Mize to review. He says he will look to bring this item before the Dewey City Council at City Hall, 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue, on Monday, Jan. 3, at 7:00 p.m.

To read more on this project, view Bartlesville Radio's articles on the matter below :

