Posted: Dec 21, 2021 10:30 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2021 10:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Law enforcement is currently on a manhunt for a robbery suspect (pictured) from Coffeyville earlier on Tuesday.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they are searching in the location south of 166 Highway between Road 13 and Road 16. The suspect vehicle is a 2015 gray Silverado pickup (pictured below) reported stolen from Bartlesville.

The CCSO says the suspect is at large. The suspect is a large white male with a bald head.

The Osage Nation Police Department released photos from the Coffeyville Taco Bell robbery on Tuesday.

You are asked to use caution and call 911 if you notice anything suspicious.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

Photo courtesy: Osage Nation Police Department