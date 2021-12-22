Posted: Dec 22, 2021 11:52 AMUpdated: Dec 22, 2021 1:14 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville Radio was broadcasting live at Mr. Klean Carwash in Bartlesville throughout the day on Wednesday as they were preparing for the Chamber of Commerce to do a ribbon cutting ceremony. The Traveling Bean Coffee Company was also on hand serving drinks. Co-owner Jimmy Short was on air talking about the great membership deals they offer and improvements they have made.