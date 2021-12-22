News
Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 11:52 AMUpdated: Dec 22, 2021 1:14 PM
Bartlesville Radio Broadcasts Live at Mr. Klean Carwash
Ty Loftis
Bartlesville Radio was broadcasting live at Mr. Klean Carwash in Bartlesville throughout the day on Wednesday as they were preparing for the Chamber of Commerce to do a ribbon cutting ceremony. The Traveling Bean Coffee Company was also on hand serving drinks. Co-owner Jimmy Short was on air talking about the great membership deals they offer and improvements they have made.
Mr. Klean Carwash is located at 2604 SE Washington Blvd and they are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
