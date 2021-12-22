Posted: Dec 22, 2021 1:52 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2021 2:10 PM

The Washington County Commissioners acknowledge a letter from the City of Bartlesville's Water Utilities Department.

Commissioner Mitch Antle says he received the letter from Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen, which states that the City will restore any damage to County roads and right of ways caused by the installation of water reuse pipeline for the City's hopeful Water Reuse Project.

Antle says the City crew was discussing how they could install six-inch asphalt plugs over the aggregate. He says he also has a road construction project in the area slated for next summer, so he will continue to work with Lauritsen so they can potentially save the City some money.

Commissioner Antle explains that the letter was a way to navigate around the permit process. He says he did not see a need to change money back and forth, especially $500, with another government entity.

The City of Bartlesville will run 16-inch pipeline for the project off the back of the water plant. The pipeline is expected to cross North 3950 Road twice, Durham Road once and 1775 Road once.

