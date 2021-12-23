News
Regional News
Posted: Dec 23, 2021 5:47 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2021 7:50 AM
Update on the Double Homicide in Elk County Kansas
Tom Davis
Elk County Kansas deputies in are investigating a deadly double shooting in Longton overnight on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Marla Ware with the sheriff's office tells Bartlesville Radio that one person died at the scene and the second victim died later.
Ware now says the suspect in the double homicide has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No names have been released at this time.
« Back to News