Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 23, 2021 7:23 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2021 7:38 AM
Cliff's Flooring and Windows is Changing Its Name and Expanding
Tom Davis
A longtime Bartlesville business made a big announcement during our Green Country Christmas Giveaway this week.
Cliff and Roy Morgan announced on Tuesday on Bartlesville Radio that Cliff’s Flooring & Windows will now be Cliff's Design Center and that they will be purchasing the Cooper Herrington Funiture building at 318 South Dewey in Bartlesville. After 84 years of providing quality furniture to Bartlesville, the owners of Cooper Herrington are retiring. Cliff's Design Center will continue to sell funiture at the location.
They hope to be in the new location by mid-spring!
Cliff's Design Center is a locally owned flooring showroom, offering high quality flooring materials, backsplashes, countertops, and window treatments. Since 2003, their mission has always been to exceed their customers' expectations.
