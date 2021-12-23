Posted: Dec 23, 2021 9:41 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2021 9:48 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health knows that gathering during the holiday season is important to Oklahoma families and encourages individuals to understand their risks and protect themselves and others during the season.

As the Omicron variant spreads, fortunately the OSDH has plenty of resources available in the state for people to make choices that are best for themselves and their families.

In a statement, Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed said :

“The best way to gather with confidence and protect against severe illness is to get vaccinated and get your booster shot. Getting vaccinated is your best defense against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. Eligible, unvaccinated individuals should consider getting the vaccine as quickly as possible and fully vaccinated individuals who have not yet gotten a booster shot should seek that out. The vaccine is safe, effective, widely available and free.”

When making choices for you and your family this season, know your risks and consider additional guidance which could include:

Small gatherings with people you know is preferable to large public gatherings.

If you are sick or have symptoms, do not host or attend a gathering.

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces. Outdoors is safer than indoors.

Wearing a mask that effectively covers the mouth and nose is recommended – even for those who are fully vaccinated – in public indoor settings in communities with a high rate of COVID-19 transmission.

Watch your distance and wash your hands frequently.

Get tested for coronavirus and other illnesses.

Travel should be delayed until you are fully vaccinated. If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, follow CDC’s domestic travel or international travel recommendations for unvaccinated people.

