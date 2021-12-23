The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot and killed outside a home in Longton early this morning. The Elk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just after midnight. The caller reported that a man had shot two men.

The preliminary investigation indicated that 55-year-old Dewayne L. Smith, a 57-year-old white male also from Longton, and three other men were at an outdoor gathering at a residence. 41-year-old Lyle W. Miller arrived after a short time pulled a pistol from his waist and shot Smith and the 57-year-old man at close range.

When deputies arrived at the scene both Smith and the 57-year-old man were pronounced dead.