Posted: Dec 23, 2021 1:51 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2021 1:55 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce amends the holiday hours for Christmas in the Ville’s Ice Rink at the Depot.

The ice rink will be open from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but will close on Christmas Day. The public is invited to enjoy the fun at 201 SW Keeler Avenue on New Year’s Eve from 1:00 p.m. until the ball drops at midnight!

On New Year’s Day, Christmas in the Ville will be open from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. Aside from the amended holiday hours, the ice rink is open daily from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Admission to skate is $10, which includes skates. There is no time limit on skating.

