Posted: Dec 23, 2021 1:51 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2021 1:55 PM
Christmas in the Ville Posts Holiday Hours for Ice Rink
The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce amends the holiday hours for Christmas in the Ville’s Ice Rink at the Depot.
The ice rink will be open from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but will close on Christmas Day. The public is invited to enjoy the fun at 201 SW Keeler Avenue on New Year’s Eve from 1:00 p.m. until the ball drops at midnight!
On New Year’s Day, Christmas in the Ville will be open from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. Aside from the amended holiday hours, the ice rink is open daily from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Admission to skate is $10, which includes skates. There is no time limit on skating.
