Posted: Dec 24, 2021 9:47 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2021 9:54 AM

Garrett Giles

A brief meeting is slated for the Washington County Commissioners following the Christmas weekend.

In their next meeting, the Commissioners may approve a law enforcement services agreement, a memorandum of understanding and billing of services for November 2021 through June 30, 2022, between the Delaware Tribe of Indians and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

From there, a report of officers from the Adult Drug Court for the month of November may be approved.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Dec. 27, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue, in Bartlesville.